Sophia man who killed wife, slept beside her, jailed for 15 ½ years

A North Sophia, Greater Georgetown man who strangled his 19-year-old reputed wife then slept right beside her was yesterday sentenced to 15 years and six months’ imprisonment for the crime.

The custodial sentence was imposed by Justice Sandil Kissoon on 28-year-old Michael ‘Mikey’ Persaud who appeared in court and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, thereby admitting that he unlawfully killed, Maduri Padumdeo.

Though he was initially indicted by State Prosecutors for murder, Persaud, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Glen Hanoman, opted to plead guilty to the lesser count.

Persaud was first indicted for the murder of his wife in 2014; he was tried and found guilty by a jury and was subsequently sentenced to 83 years’ imprisonment.

Persaud, through his lawyer, contested the conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal. That court allowed the appeal in that it overturned the conviction and ordered that Persaud face a new trial.

Yesterday, after consulting with his lawyer, Persaud, instead of contesting the charge, pleaded guilty to the lesser count in order to get a lighter sentence.

According to reports, Padumdeo, who was 19, and a cane juice vendor, was discovered naked and dead with a piece of cable tied tightly around her neck in their home. Persaud was present at the time the discovery was made; he was found lying in the bed next to her corpse at their Lot 8 North Sophia, Greater Georgetown residence.

A post mortem examination conducted on the body of the woman showed that she died of ligature strangulation.

During a sentence hearing before Justice Kissoon, Persaud expressed that he was deeply sorry for what he had done and begged for forgiveness. He said that at the time of the killing, he was under the influence of alcohol and still cannot remember what really transpired.

Persaud, who shares a 10-year-old son with his now late reputed wife, said that he is trying to move on with his life and hoped that one day he will be able to raise his child.

Hanoman during a plea of mitigation told the court that there is a high possibility of his client being reintegrated into society. In that regard, he submitted that the court is in an excellent position to assess whether this is likely for Persaud who has been making every effort to elevate himself academically.

According to Hanoman, his client dropped out of school at age 13, and previously made an attempt to write CXC while incarcerated.

But his efforts were aborted after the prison system was left in chaos following a fire in 2017. Apart from that, the lawyer told the court that in 2015 his client was adjudged first place after participating in the inter-prison essay competition. The lawyer said, too, that his client is a barber and boasted that he grooms many prison officers and prisoners.

Hanoman asked the court to consider that apart from being a well-behaved prisoner, his client is a first offender, who spent most of his adult life behind bars.

He said that the efforts of Persaud clearly show that he is ready to be reintegrated into society.

State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy said that while she is not pressing for a harsh sentence, she is asking that the punishment reflect the nature and gravity of the offence.

The Prosecutor added that though Persaud has taken responsibility of his actions, the fact remains that a young life was lost.

According to the prosecutor, alcoholism was at the centre of this killing and that the trend of women being killed by their partners needs to stop. Against this backdrop, she said that the court must impose a sentence that will serve as a deterrent.

Maduri Padumdeo’s mother had a few words to say to the court. She said that Padumdeo was her only daughter. The grieving woman added that she raised her daughter as a single parent and misses her every day.

Meanwhile, a prisoner officer told the court that Persaud has been an inmate of good conduct. She revealed that Persaud was housed across three prisons and has never been charged for any prison offence. Further to that, she informed the court that Persaud has been exposed to art and craft and Mathematics and English classes.

Justice Kissoon commenced the sentence at a starting point of 25 years from which he made deductions for early guilty plea as well as aggravating and mitigating factors. He arrived at a sentence of 15 years and six months from which the prison authorities were ordered to deduct 97 months which represents the time Persaud spent in pre trial detention.

Some of the mitigating factors the judge considered were the fact that Persaud is a first offender who stands a likelihood of being rehabilitated for reintegration into society. Further to this, judge also considered that he was very young when he committed the offence, and has accepted responsibility for his actions.

The aggravating factors the judge pointed out were that a young child is left without a mother. The Judge also pointed out that the killing stemmed from domestic violence. He also took note of the victim’s age and the effects her untimely demise continues to have on her family and friends.