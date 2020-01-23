Latest update January 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Slap costs “Big Man” 5 months in jail

A 53-year-old vendor was yesterday jailed for slapping a woman that he claimed came too close to his face.

Jailed: Wayne Johnson

The defendant, Wayne Johnson, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
After admitting that on January 17, 2020, at North Road, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Carol Ann Smith, Johnson told the court that he didn’t like the manner in which Smith came up to him.
He added that Smith was the one who started an argument.
Johnson said, “Me and she [Smith] had an argument and she bring her face too close to mine so I slapped her.”
However, Smith then told the court her side of the story, she said “I am totally fed-up of Wayne and his nonsense…After he bax me, I run to the Station and made a report. The Friday when he see me on the road, he started to tell me all sorta things.”
“So after I told him that I made a report at the Station, he is to turn and tell me that he is a big man and he ain’t frighten police… That is how he walk and gone to the station. Right there they hold him and charge he.”
After listening to Smith and Johnson, Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty sentenced Johnson to five months imprisonment for the offence.
Johnson was also slapped with another charge which alleged that he used threatening language towards Carol Ann Smith on January 20, 2020, at Main Street, Georgetown. The defendant pleaded not guilty to that charge.
He was remanded on that charge and he is expected to make his next court appearance in the new month.

