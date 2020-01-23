Second teacher, parent in court for fight at school

Almost two months after two women were involved in a fight at a public primary school, Charmain Mendonca, 42, of 330 Grove Housing Scheme, and Yolanda Jackson, 28, a teacher, yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to answer to their individual wounding charges.

The women denied the charges after it was read to them.

The charges stated that on November 27, 2019, at Winfer Gardens Primary School, East Street Georgetown, Mendonca unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jackson and the other charge alleges that on the same date and at the same location, Jackson assaulted Mendonca so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

According to information, on the day question, around 08:30 hrs Jackson reported for duty. She was approached by Mendonca who accused her [Jackson] of hitting her child in school.

Jackson denied having any knowledge of hitting Mendonca’s child. When Jackson turned and attempted to walk away, Mendonca reportedly picked up a board eraser and dealt Jackson several lashes to her forehead.Mendonca’s action caused a scuffle to ensue. After hearing the commotion, teachers came and separated the two. Jackson was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she received several stitches for the wounds she sustained.

The matter was reported and both parties were charged for assaulting each other.

Police Prosecutor Delon Sullivan made no objection to bail being granted to the two defendants but highlighted that Jackson received multiple laceration to her forehead, neck and wrist and Mendonca received abrasions to her left hand.

Principal Magistrate McGusty grants Mendonca bail in the sum of $30,000 and Jackson was granted $20,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to January 29, 2020.

Mendonca is currently before the court for another wounding charge in which she allegedly assaulted a University of Guyana student.