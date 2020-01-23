PSC seeks to enhance elections Code of Conduct

In light of several controversial statements made by politicians on the campaign trail to the March 2, 2020 polls, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has proposed the implementation of a new code of conduct to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to which all contesting parties must subscribe.

According to a letter addressed to GECOM’s Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, PSC Chairman, Captain Gerry Gouveia indicated that the proposed code of conduct was “derived from extensive research and compiled by the Private Sector, after due consultation, embracing established principles and practices.”

The PSC said that it is commonly accepted international good practice in democratic multiparty general elections for contesting political parties to subscribe to an agreed Code of Conduct.

The Chairman stated that the PSC believes that the current political parties should have no difficulty in subscribing, since the general and regional Elections are mere weeks away.

Additionally, the PSC proposal requests that GECOM introduce all contesting parties as well as urge them to voluntary subscribe to the code of conduct. The letter further points out for this to be done at GECOM, in the presence of Civil Societies, the International Diplomatic Community, International and Domestic Observers and the Media.

This follows the PSC’s recent condemnation of calls by members of the governing coalition urging their supporters to assemble in large numbers and remain at polling places to “protect their ballots.” The PSC indicated that such utterances are deemed as a “direct threat to the peaceful conduct of the elections.”

It is unclear on whether GECOM intends to implement its previously used code of conduct. Efforts to reach GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, proved futile.