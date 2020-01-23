Latest update January 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Police hunt for second brother in murder of Kaneville labourer

Investigators are on the hunt for a second suspect fingered in the murder of a 50-year-old Kaneville labourer, Mark Burkett, whose battered body was found in a clump of bushes on an unoccupied house lot last Saturday.
Police had stated that they were tracking two key suspects but sources close to the investigations revealed to this publication that those suspects were related to Burkett. In fact, they turned out to be his brothers.
According to the Divisional Commander, Superintendent Kurleigh Simon, one brother has so far been arrested and should be charged shortly while police continue to hunt for the other brother.
The first brother was arrested on Monday.
It was said that two men fingered to be the brothers had a confrontation with the now dead labourer moments before his demise. Burkett was described as an easy-going person who did odd jobs around the community of Kaneville.
He was last seen “walking about the community” the day before his body was found. It was said that the man’s brothers were the last to see him alive.
When police searched the men’s home, all of the dead man’s belongings were packed up and removed.
Investigations are continuing.

