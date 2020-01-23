No lawlessness for elections

– Granger tells visiting US congressional team

President David Granger, yesterday afternoon, met members of the United States (US) Congress at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The visiting delegation comprised Congressmen Albio Sires, Chairman of the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, and Trade Subcommittee; Gregory Meeks (D-NY) 5th District and Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (D-NY) 9th District.

The Congressmen and Congresswoman were accompanied by US Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Sarah-Ann Lynch.

President Granger, who was accompanied by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, State and Social Protection, Dr. Karen Cummings, Mrs. Dawn Hastings-Williams and Ms. Amna Ally, said the meeting was cordial.

The Head of State said he assured the US Congressional team that General and Regional Elections, slated for March 2, 2020 will be free, fair and credible.

“I was able to assure the US Congressional team that all the preparations that need to be made, are being made by the Elections Commission in accordance with the law and that the Executive Branch of Government has been compliant with the Constitution and, that we are working to ensure that the elections are indeed free and fair.

“We will continue to cooperate with the Elections Commission to do so,” President Granger said.

The President said the Congressional team was assured that there would be no disorder or lawlessness and could look forward to Guyana playing a key role in the Western Hemisphere.