New Magistrates’ Courts for Bartica, Mahdia

According to Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, two towns will soon see new Magistrates’ Courts in as early as two months time.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Courts yesterday, the Chancellor captioned the moment as “Coming to a city near you.”

Justice Cummings-Edwards said, “This statement finds expression in the projects that we are engaged in at the Supreme Court. Indeed it is our plan to take court houses and to extend justice and its accessibility throughout the country.”

The Chancellor said that very shortly new courthouses will be constructed in the towns of Bartica and Mahdia.

She stated, “In the town of Bartica, maybe even in another two months, and then followed by the town of Mahdia, there will be two brand new courthouses. So courthouses are coming to a city near you.”

It was highlighted that matters being heard at the magisterial level was becoming overwhelming for the East Bank Demerara district and therefore, the Judiciary saw a need for the expansion of the magisterial district.

Following the boundaries being defined since 1951, it has led the Judiciary to have discussions with the relevant stakeholders for expansion.

Discussions were done with the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Lands and Survey and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chancellor added that on East Bank Demerara from Eccles to Timehri, to the riverain areas and parts of the Linden Highway, there will be the formation of another magisterial district.

This will be established in the not too distant future and it may be termed as the Lower Demerara Magisterial district.