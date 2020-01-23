Murder accused sprints out of court after being freed

The man who was on trial in the Berbice High Court for the April 2015 killing of a Jamaican national up the Berbice River, raced out of the court after the murder charge against him was dismissed and was told he was freed to go.

Quacy Walker, of Kimbia, Berbice River, who had spent five years in jail was on trial before Justice Simone Ramlall and a mixed Jury. He was accused of killing Michael Dillon, a Jamaican national on April 27, 2015 at Itcholoko Creek, Kimbia Creek, Berbice River.

Attorney-at-law Seeta Bishundial presented the state’s case while attorney-at-law Charlene Artiga is representing the accused.

The defence and prosecution had earlier wrapped up their case. When the matter began, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall took less than an hour to sum up the evidence to the jury as she guided them on the points of law.

The jury in analysing the evidence took about 1½ hours before returning with the unanimous verdict of not guilty of murder. Walker ran for a good distance, not even looking back as he rejoiced over his freedom.

Attorney-at-law Charlene Artiga said that there was no evidence that her client was ever in the Itcholoko Creek area, where the body was found. She said that her client was beaten.

A post mortem examination was done some five months after. What was startling, the attorney said, is that the police had presented photographs showing the deceased with a number of gold dentures while the PM report stated the deceased had a gold creasing in his mouth.

She said that her client had given an alibi that he was at Rose Hall, Corentyne, at the alleged time of the incident. This was never investigated by the police. She said that her client reportedly gave an oral confession, which could not be substantiated.

The state case was that the men were friends and were farmers together in the Kimbia area. The deceased reportedly cultivated marijuana and had a kitchen garden.

Dillon was reportedly killed following a robbery. His body was found days after at his camp. When he was found, his body was on its back. He was dressed in a pair of shorts, and his chest had a lot of holes, which appeared to be gunshots. When his body was found, it was badly decomposed and was buried in a shallow grave.

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh testified that the cause of death as undetermined due to its decomposed state.

The police had testified that a marijuana farm with plants measuring two to six feet in height were found in the area and destroyed.

The prosecution called a number of witnesses including a number of police officers – Assistant Superintendent Mitchell Caesar, Detective Assistant Superintendent Orin Cameron, Crime Scene Detective Inspector Curtis Cort, Crime Scene Examiner Sergeant Leon George, firearm and ammunition Detective Corporal Floyd Hosanna, Selion Bourne, Carlton Williams, Cleon Doris and Surjit Singh.

Toshao Ecliffe Lindie of Kimbia Village also testified.