Mother of one drives home in new Nissan Juke from GTT

– Car a wish come through

After a five-week long run of GTT’s + Size Christmas promotion in December 2019, mother of one, Stacia Rose emerged as the winner of the promotion copping the grand prize of a Nissan Juke.

Rose on Tuesday collected her brand new car from the telephone company after completion of final paper work for ownership of the car.

The 34-year-old mother expressed gratefulness as she collected her prize, noting it was her desire to one day own a car.

“My daughter is autistic, so she does not travel in public transportation. It has been difficult because I would usually take her to school in a taxi every day. I have been doing this for the past four years, so I know this win would bring much comfort for her,” Rose explained.

Senior Marketing Executive, Tashandra Inniss, congratulated Rose on emerging as the winner.

She said, “The contestants were all given a fair chance to win, as we would have given all of them handouts to study on the GTT related questions.”

Inniss added, “All of the final participants were winners as they all received +Size weekly prizes from GTT. Our crowd pick participant won herself $40,000 worth of grocery and one month free internet.”

On December 28, last, GTT’s +Size Christmas promotion grand finale went down in fine style at the MovieTowne Guyana where it saw six participants competing in a gameshow style for the Nissan Juke model car.

Among the final participants were the weekly winners Rhonda Thom, Kevin Anthony, Lancelot Harris, Richard Mackey, Stacia Rose and winner pick from the crowd LeTisha DaSilva.

The contestants were faced with three rounds of “question and answer” as they battled their way for the grand prize by scoring the highest points. Each contestant was given the chance to spin the wheel, which allocated specific points to him or her upon answering questions “About GTT, Products of GTT and GTT Promotions.”