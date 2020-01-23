Joint Services prepare for elections

Latest update January 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Members of the Joint Services on Tuesday participated in one of several training activities in preparation for General and Regional Elections scheduled for March 2, 2020.
In these army released photos, a Study Day and Internal Security training exercise was held at the Police Officers Mess Annex. It allowed for interaction among ranks of the various services.

 

