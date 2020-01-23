Latest update January 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Dis time nah lang time

Jan 23, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

A man appear in court because he kill he wife. Dis same man try to dodge de court suh he drink a poison. He drink a poison dat does kill ants suh dem boys want to know if he think he is ants.
Anodda one kill he wife and get 85 years. De court find him guilty of murder. Right away people seh he wouldn’t come out until he dead.
De lawyer appeal and de people in de Court Of Appeal overturn de sentence and order a new trial. Was like if you playing cricket and you know you out but de umpire refuse to put you out. De man go to court de second time and he didn’t even wait fuh de judge ask him if he guilty or not guilty. De man seh he guilty of manslaughter.
He smell de rat during de first trial suh he didn’t want to tek a chance fuh get try fuh murder again. Dat is wha happening these days. People getting two bite of de cherry. If dem get convict fuh murder de first time, de next time dem quick to plead guilty to manslaughter and get a small sentence.
Dis is nice time. Dem have some people who get long sentence in days gone by and dem still in jail. Modern day criminals who get long sentence coming out of jail before dem old time ones. Dat is why Dougla Elsie sing de song, “Dis time nah lang time.”
Anodda thing dat got dem boys thinking is how de police does do dem wuk. If a man deh at he wuk place and a man come to fight him in he wuk place de man got to tek wha he get. Pon de road is a different story.
But dem boys notice dat even if you deh at you wuk place and you got to defend youself, de police charging you. Dat happen to two teachers. In one case, a lady walk off de road and attack a teacher. De teacher get beat up and de police still charge she.
Four of dem go in a school and bank a teacher and de teacher get charge. Dem boys want to know wha happening.
Talk half and watch how justice change.

