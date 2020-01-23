Crane man makes court appearance for stabbing wife to death

A Crane, West Coast Demerara Construction worker was on Tuesday remanded to prison for brutally stabbing his wife eight times while she slept just one week ago.

Natram Lall was not required to plead to the indictable charge read to him by Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

The charge read that on January 15, 2019 at Lot 15, Old Road, Crane, West Coast Demerara, he murdered Bibi Zameena Ally, called ‘Annette’. Lall will make his next court appearance on February 2.

On the day in question, Kaieteur News reported that a late-night domestic dispute left the 34-year-old mother of three, Bibi Zameena Ally dead.

Ally succumbed after she was stabbed multiple times by Lall, who attempted suicide moments later. He reportedly ingested a pesticide used to kill “wood ants” and was hospitalised for a number of days before being released.

Kaieteur News was told that the couple‘s relationship was on the rocks for some time. Prior to the incident, Lall had accused his wife of having an affair.

Relatives of the dead woman recalled that the couple would constantly engage in heated spats. Their fights reached a boiling point on that fatal night, when the husband reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife repeatedly in her sleep.

The man had cooked up a bizarre story of self-defense as the motive behind the stabbing but investigators were not too convinced. Lall reportedly told police that his wife brought her lover to their home to murder him but he learnt of the plan and decided to act first.

The dead woman’s mother recalled the traumatising ordeal of being awakened by the screams of her daughter. The woman said that she immediately rushed to her daughter’s assistance and stood between her son-in-law, who was armed with a bloody knife, and her daughter who had collapsed in a bloody mess on the floor.

The couple’s three children, ages 19, 16 and seven, stood watching as their grandmother tearfully begged their father to hand over the weapon. After getting him to calm down and relieving him of the knife, he left the home. She said that she was assisted by her grandson to lock the doors.

The woman started screaming for help as she tried to revive her daughter, but the Ally never regained consciousness.