Latest update January 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Crane man makes court appearance for stabbing wife to death

Jan 23, 2020 News 0

A Crane, West Coast Demerara Construction worker was on Tuesday remanded to prison for brutally stabbing his wife eight times while she slept just one week ago.

Murder accused Natram Lall and his wife Bibi Ally in happier times

Natram Lall was not required to plead to the indictable charge read to him by Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.
The charge read that on January 15, 2019 at Lot 15, Old Road, Crane, West Coast Demerara, he murdered Bibi Zameena Ally, called ‘Annette’. Lall will make his next court appearance on February 2.
On the day in question, Kaieteur News reported that a late-night domestic dispute left the 34-year-old mother of three, Bibi Zameena Ally dead.
Ally succumbed after she was stabbed multiple times by Lall, who attempted suicide moments later. He reportedly ingested a pesticide used to kill “wood ants” and was hospitalised for a number of days before being released.
Kaieteur News was told that the couple‘s relationship was on the rocks for some time. Prior to the incident, Lall had accused his wife of having an affair.
Relatives of the dead woman recalled that the couple would constantly engage in heated spats. Their fights reached a boiling point on that fatal night, when the husband reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife repeatedly in her sleep.
The man had cooked up a bizarre story of self-defense as the motive behind the stabbing but investigators were not too convinced. Lall reportedly told police that his wife brought her lover to their home to murder him but he learnt of the plan and decided to act first.
The dead woman’s mother recalled the traumatising ordeal of being awakened by the screams of her daughter. The woman said that she immediately rushed to her daughter’s assistance and stood between her son-in-law, who was armed with a bloody knife, and her daughter who had collapsed in a bloody mess on the floor.
The couple’s three children, ages 19, 16 and seven, stood watching as their grandmother tearfully begged their father to hand over the weapon. After getting him to calm down and relieving him of the knife, he left the home. She said that she was assisted by her grandson to lock the doors.
The woman started screaming for help as she tried to revive her daughter, but the Ally never regained consciousness.

 

More in this category

Sports

D’Andrade places second in Chinmaya Mission 5k

D’Andrade places second in Chinmaya Mission 5k

Jan 23, 2020

Guyanese athlete Lionel D’Andrade finished second in the Chinmaya Mission 5k race which took place on Sunday last in Trinidad and Tobago. D’Andrade clocked 17 minutes and 34 seconds, while...
Read More
New GASA President Goodridge calls for support as he aims to expand the sport

New GASA President Goodridge calls for support as...

Jan 23, 2020

CWI’s PCL Four-day league Jaguars aim to hurt Red Force at Providence

CWI’s PCL Four-day league Jaguars aim to hurt...

Jan 23, 2020

BQCS Guyana Masters Squash Tournament starts today

BQCS Guyana Masters Squash Tournament starts

Jan 23, 2020

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to huge win; Maria’s Pleasure overcome NSC

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to huge win;...

Jan 22, 2020

Rafeek leads Park Rangers to three-wicket win; Savage Legends beat Savage Youths

Rafeek leads Park Rangers to three-wicket win;...

Jan 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019