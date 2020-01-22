Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to huge win; Maria’s Pleasure overcome NSC

Resolute batting from Seon Venture and Kamal Khan led Sans Souci to a 136-run victory over Zeelandia, while Maria’s Pleasure defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club by six wickets when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/ Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall T20 tournament continued on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Venture and Khan stabilised the innings with an entertaining fourth-wicket stand to lead Sans Souci to 217-6, batting first.

Openers Jaggernauth Manbodh and Heera Sukram handed Sans Souci a steady start before teenage left arm orthodox spinner Ryan Atkinson removed them both in quick succession; he had Manbodh caught for 19 and bowled

Sukram for 18. Cleon Venture soon followed, caught off Navishaul Pooran for 11 before Seon Venture and Khan came

together.

Venture blasted three fours and 10 sixes before he was taken off Navishaul Pooran for an attacking 92, while Khan, who was removed by Ronnie Gangaram, struck five fours and three sixes in a fluent 51. Pooran finished with 3-43, while Atkinson snared 2-35 and Gangaram 1-50.

Zeelandia were bowled out for 81 in reply. Pooran scored 22 with four fours; Cleon Venture picked up 3-5 from three overs, Seon Venture had 2-8, while Omal Bacon, Devon Rambaran and Khan had one each.

Noitgedacht Sports Club batted first and were sent packing for 74. Neil Ramalho made 14 as Kennard Lewis took 3-18 and Leorayan Ramlakhan 2-15. Maria’s Pleasure responded with 76-4. Lionel Baker and Timothy Singh scored 18 each, while Bernard Lewis contributed 16. Ramalho picked up 3-28.

The competition continues on Sunday.