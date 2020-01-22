Solitary bid for Kumu Hydropower Project consultancy

Latest update January 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬ten bids for three major governmental projects.
One notable project included the ¬¬¬procuring of consultancy services for geological, geotechnical and topographical surveys for the proposed 1.5 megawatt Kumu Hydropower Project.
Located on the Kumu River of Region Nine, the venture is a diversion type run-of-the-river plant that is located 15 kilometres southeast of the town of Lethem. The project aims at utilizing water from the Kumu River which will facilitate the installation of the plant.
This hydropower project, which is funded by the Islamic Development Bank, is expected to be operational in the next five years.
Guyana Energy Agency
Consultancy services for geological, geotechnical, topographical surveys for the proposed 1.5 megawatt Kumu Hydropower Project in two lots
National Parks Commission
Provision of Security Services (baton) for zoological park and the Botanical Gardens
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)
Supply of transportation services
