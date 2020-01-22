Latest update January 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Reversing garbage truck crushed sanitation worker

Jan 22, 2020 News 0

A sanitation worker contracted to work with the (Herstelling –Little Diamond) Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) is now dead after he was reportedly crushed by the garbage truck he was working on.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Chatterpaul Kabir of Lot 52 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred yesterday around 10:45hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident Kabir and his co-workers were in Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara. The man’s colleagues were reportedly collecting refuse while he remained in the truck.
However, reportedly unknown to the driver, Kabir disembarked from the truck and stood behind the vehicle. It was shortly after that the driver reversed, causing Kabir to be crushed by the left rear wheel.
On realising what had transpired, the other sanitation workers raised an alarm and the driver stopped the vehicle.
Kabir was taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival
The 68-year-old driver is in custody.
Kabir’s body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

More in this category

Sports

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to huge win; Maria’s Pleasure overcome NSC

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to huge win; Maria’s Pleasure...

Jan 22, 2020

Resolute batting from Seon Venture and Kamal Khan led Sans Souci to a 136-run victory over Zeelandia, while Maria’s Pleasure defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club by six wickets when the Wakenaam...
Read More
Rafeek leads Park Rangers to three-wicket win; Savage Legends beat Savage Youths

Rafeek leads Park Rangers to three-wicket win;...

Jan 22, 2020

Johnson says first innings batting let down Jaguars against B’dos

Johnson says first innings batting let down...

Jan 22, 2020

Neville Ramotar memorial T/20 final

Neville Ramotar memorial T/20 final

Jan 22, 2020

2020 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship

2020 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship

Jan 22, 2020

Sixth KARES Caribbean Fitness Challenge Event #1 revealed as registration closes

Sixth KARES Caribbean Fitness Challenge Event #1...

Jan 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019