Reversing garbage truck crushed sanitation worker

A sanitation worker contracted to work with the (Herstelling –Little Diamond) Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) is now dead after he was reportedly crushed by the garbage truck he was working on.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Chatterpaul Kabir of Lot 52 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred yesterday around 10:45hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident Kabir and his co-workers were in Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara. The man’s colleagues were reportedly collecting refuse while he remained in the truck.
However, reportedly unknown to the driver, Kabir disembarked from the truck and stood behind the vehicle. It was shortly after that the driver reversed, causing Kabir to be crushed by the left rear wheel.
On realising what had transpired, the other sanitation workers raised an alarm and the driver stopped the vehicle.
Kabir was taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival
The 68-year-old driver is in custody.
Kabir’s body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.
