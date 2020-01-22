Rafeek leads Park Rangers to three-wicket win; Savage Legends beat Savage Youths

Opener Mohamed Rafeek struck a fine half century to lead Park Rangers to a three-wicket victory over Savage Legends when the teams collided in a T20 encounter on Sunday last at Queen’s College ground.

Batting first, Savage Legends were bowled out for 90 off 20 overs. Randolph Perreira made 28, while Vishwanauth Gobin scored 19; Raymond Bisraj 16 and Herbie Gentle 11 not out. Rudy Mayers grabbed 4-22 from four overs and Vines Lall had 2-19. Rafeek then stroked a fluent 55 and got support from Danny Ram 22 as Park Rangers responded with 91-7 in 17.1 overs. Gobin bagged 5-26 from four overs while Perreira had 2-16. Rafeek and Gobin received the best batsman and bowler prizes respectively. The game was sponsored by Vivakanand Ramsaywack of Savage.

Savage Legends defeated Savage Youths by 22 runs in another encounter. Batting first, Savage Legends made 132 for 6 off 20 overs. Vishwanauth Gobin struck 37, Randolph Perreira and Vicky Jaikissoon made 23 each, while Herbert Wright and Vivekanand Ramsaywack scored 17 apiece. Randy Tappin claimed 2-22 from four overs.

In reply, Savage Youths were restricted for 110 for 9 off 20 overs. Randy Tappin scored 32 and Troy Rsmsaywack 22. Gobin grabbed 3-23 from four overs, while Randolph Perreira had 2-16, Vicky Jaikissoon 2-16 and Vivakanand Ramsaywack 2-20. Gobin copped the best batsman and bowler prizes, while both teams were presented with trophies by Lalta Gainda.