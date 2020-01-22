Private Sector confident in GECOM’s ability to deliver credible elections – Chairman

As Guyana heads closer to March 2020 General and Regional Elections, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has expressed confidence in the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s ability to conduct fair and credible elections.

Speaking with this publication yesterday, Chairman of the Commission, Captain Gerry Gouveia indicated that the Commission has the utmost confidence in GECOM, particularly the recently elected Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, stating that he believes she will be the hand to place GECOM “on the straight and narrow”.

The PSC chairman additionally expressed confidence in the various forms of technical assistance GECOM has been receiving from both local and international bodies. He stated that currently all matters of discourse that the Commission has pertaining to the upcoming Mach 2, 2020 polls are being addressed by GECOM.

One such concern which Gouveia highlighted was allegations that GECOM is updating the recently published Revised List of Electors (RLE) to reflect changes in addresses and other information.

Earlier, in a statement released by GECOM, the commission indicated that with the publication of the RLE, various information updated during the House to House exercise was not reflected on the RLE. “In this regard, an administrative process is being conducted to ensure that electors are placed within their correct divisions for voting. Failure to conduct this necessary exercise may very well result in electors being displaced and unable to vote at a polling station in their area,” the statement said.

Gouveia opined that actions of that nature should be made public so as to ensure transparency and public “confidence in the process”. He indicated that he believes persons should not be removed from the RLE due to the fact that they were not at the address given at the time of the verification exercise, instead he opted that further investigations be conducted.