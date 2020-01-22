Newspaper vendor’s murder… Cops get extension to detain two, others released

The High Court yesterday granted police clearance to further detain two prime suspects in the murder of Queenstown, Essequibo newspaper vendor, Shawn Mannilall.

Police will now be allowed to keep the two youths in custody until Thursday.

But Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston said that the Judge indicated that police did not have enough evidence to further detain the other suspects, who have since been released on station bail.

Kingston said that police will also be seeking further legal advice by Thursday. He said that a confrontation between those in custody and the trio charged with Mannilall’s murder “will only be held if necessary.”

The two youths now in custody were among four who were held during the early stages of the investigation.

However, the Acting Crime Chief said that investigators lacked sufficient evidence and were forced to release them.

Meanwhile, three other suspects were held and charged.

Kingston said that an individual recently provided the police with information which led them to re-arrest the youths they had first detained.

Investigators have received information which suggests that persons may have provided the killers with information about their victim’s transactions.

Remanded for murdering Mannilall during the course or furtherance of a robbery are Carl Carter, Delhoya McKenzie and Carlton Carter.

According to information, Mannilall, 48, of Parcel 61 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was shot and killed around 20:00hrs on January 10, 2020.

It is alleged that Mannilall and his family were about to enter their home when they were stopped in their tracks by two men. The intruders were reportedly wearing helmets while brandishing a handgun and a cutlass.

It is alleged that the men demanded some $125,000 from Mannilall, who was said to have recently uplifted the cash from a bank.

It is alleged that after the vendor resisted, one of the bandits shot him in the chest, shoulder and abdomen. The gang reportedly fled empty-handed.

Mannilall was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.