Neville Ramotar memorial T/20 final

Enmore CCCC Bravados and Ogle CC Blasters to clash Sunday

Enmore CCCC (A) will take on defending champions Lusignan SC (A) in the finals of the 2019 Neville Ramotar T/20 cricket competition this Sunday at the Enmore Community Centre Ground. This competition commenced in 2019 amongst 20 teams before being suspended in December 2019 due to inclement weather.

This T/20 competition is in its first year and is being played in memory of the late Neville Ramotar, an ardent cricket supporter and businessman from Enmore. The first team which win the competition twice, will keep the Neville Ramotar lean trophy. ECCCC Bravados, who despite not winning any T/20 competition recently, will start as favorites after defeating a formidable Lusignan team recently in the 40-overs cricket format on the Coast. There will also be an exhibition game preceding the finals between a combined East Coast U-23 team and Lusignan East, who are the third placed team.

ECCCC batting will be led by Amir Khan, national U-17 Chaitram Balgobin and the inform Vishwanauth Ramlakhan, whilst their quartet of spinners, Satash Jainarine, Chris Surat, Amir Khan and Yuvraj Dayal will look to restrict the Ogle batting lineup.

Ogle CC Blasters Andrew Samaroo and Khemchandra Dindyal are expected to make significant contributions to their teams’ score whilst their bowling will be led by Ayodha Joseph and Damuka Ngondo. The exhibition game is set for 10:00 hours, whilst the finals will be played at 1:30PM.

The teams are as follows: ECCCC Bravados: Bheeemraj Ramkelawan (Capt), Yuvraj Dayal, Imran Hassan, Vishwanauth Ramlakhan, Amir Khan, Chris Surat, Rudolph Singh, Navindra Gobin, Cordel Marz, Kenon Ramascindo, Ranjeet Hiralall, Chaitram Balgobin, Hemraj Garbarran and Satash Jainarine.

Ogle CC Blasters: Davindra Ramtahal (Capt), Soopaul Sanichar, Michael Deonarine, Khenchandra Dindyal, Ayodha Joseph, Andrew Samoaroo, Orlando Persaud, Khemraj Jaikaran, Damuka Ngondo, Anthony Ifill, Deion Thomas, Shivanand Gossain, Nazir Hussein and Orlando Persaud.

Lusignan East: Hirdeo Jailal, Ramchand Jailall, Harrinarine Hira, Ayube Sammy, Patrick Appanna, Sachin Sahadeo, Joash Lall, Mohan Jailal, Khemraj Jailal, Navindra Balram, Kedar Amsterdam, Kevin Mckenzie, Tulsie Persaud and Bhogpaul Balram.

East Coast U23: Gavin Budwah (capt), Robin Williams, Travon Charles, Suresh Jainarine, Denzil Williams, Vickram Doonauth, Rajpaul Basdeo, Chaterpaul Ramraj, Mike Persaud, Yogesh Umrao, Darshan Persaud, Yudister Persaud, Viviakanand Ishwardin.

In the ECC sponsored T/10 competition, six matches were played last Sunday, with wins for ECCCC (A), Ogle CC, Lusignan B and Strathavon SC.

The scores of previous action are as follows: At Enmore: ECCCC (A) defeated LBI SC by 12 runs. ECCCC (A), 88 for 3 with B. Ramkelawan 21, V. Ramlakhan 21 and I. Hassan 22. LBI SC were restricted to 76 for 7 with R. Dowlatram scoring 19. Satash Jainarine took 3 for 7 from 2 overs. Ogle CC defeated ECCCC (B) by 10 wickets. ECCCC (B) 40 for 4. Dion Thomas took 2 wkts for 6 runs from 2 overs. Ogle CC knocked off their target in 4 overs with Irfan Ali unbeaten on 22.

Ogle CC got the better of Industry SC by 4 wkts. Industry SC 56 all out from 9.3 overs. Ayodha Joseph and Khemraj Jaikarran took 3 wkts for 8 and 10 respectively. Ogle CC labored to their target of 57 for the loss of 6 wkts in 9.1 overs. Irfan Ali made 20. Aravida Gainda and Mohamed Nazir took 3 for 7 and 2 wkts for 7 runs respectively.

At Lusignan: Lusignan East SC defeated Lusignan SC (B) by 17 runs. Lusignan East 98 for 7 from 10 overs. Hardeo Jailall svored 48 whilst Ferron Kadir took 2 for 20. Lusignan B were then restricted to 71 for the loss of 6 wkts. V. Jailall and M. Jailall took 2 wkts apiece for 8 runs.

Avish Auto Sales (Unity) SC defeated Strathavon SC by 4 wkts. Strathavon SC 57 for 5 from 10 overs. P.Chowtie took 2 wkts for 6 runs from 2 overs. Avish Auto Sales (Unity) reached their target for the loss of 6 wkts in 9.3 overs.

Lusignan SC (B) returned to defeat Strathavon SC in the final game. Scores were unavailable up to press time.