Mechanical Engineer drops dead on vessel

Jan 22, 2020 News 0

A 70-year-old Mechanical Engineer collapsed and died aboard the Cargo Vessel ‘BT Morning Star’ on Saturday last. The dead man was identified as Sookdeo ‘Albert’ Mohabir of Lot 213 D’Andrade Street, Newton, Georgetown.
According to police reports, the vessel which usually traverses the Georgetown/ North West route was docked at Grove, East Bank Demerara, when Mohabir passed away. The body was brought to the Grove koker wrapped in a tarpaulin.
Family members expressed their dissatisfaction with how the man’s body was treated. According to relatives, they received a call from the dead engineer’s phone asking that they go to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre; that something happened to him.
While on route to the hospital, another call was made and relatives were instructed to go the Jumbo Bridge Koker in Grove instead.
At no time was any family member informed by the unknown caller that Mohabir had died. When relatives arrived at the Koker, they were greeted with the sight of Mohabir’s body wrapped in the tarpaulin.
The police were then contacted and his body was taken to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The man’s son reportedly informed police that his father suffers from diabetes for years now.
The post mortem conducted by state pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that the Engineer died as a result of internal bleeding.

