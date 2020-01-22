Man remanded for 2018 murder of Abary farm labourer

Latest update January 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Police have charged a 26-year-old man with the January 2018 murder of Abary, Berbice rice farm labourer Tribhowan Singh.
Kenroy Perez, of Abary, was remanded yesterday after appearing in the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court.
Tribhowan Singh, 55, was found knifed to death on his employer’s rice farm on February 24, 2018. Police received reports that the killing may have stemmed from a land dispute.
The case broke last week after police arrested a suspect for cattle rustling. Police were then tipped off that the alleged cattle thief might have information about Singh’s murder.
Tribhowan Singh’s body was discovered by his boss, Kumar Latchman, who went to visit the rice farm. The corpse was in a pile of bushes next to a trailer.
