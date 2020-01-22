Latest update January 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Man drowns after falling off Jet Ski

Jan 22, 2020

A West Bank Demerara resident met his demise on Monday, around 10:40hrs, after he reportedly crashed a Jet Ski in the community conservancy and failed to resurface.

Dead: Amar Shampersaud

Relatives have identified the victim as 29-year-old Amar Shampersaud of Lot 42 Canal Number 2.
Kaieteur News understands that Shampersaud was on a picnic with several family members and friends when the mishap occurred.
According to reports, Shampersaud was riding on the Jet Ski when he made a sharp turn and fell into the water. After waiting some time and realizing that he was not resurfacing, his friends then went into the water and started to search for him. After almost two hours the man’s body was found..
When contacted, a relative of the victim stated that at the time of the incident, Shampersaud was not wearing a lifejacket, although he cannot swim.
After the body was fished out of the conservancy, police were summoned to the scene. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

