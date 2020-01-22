Man drowns after falling off Jet Ski

Latest update January 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A West Bank Demerara resident met his demise on Monday, around 10:40hrs, after he reportedly crashed a Jet Ski in the community conservancy and failed to resurface.
Relatives have identified the victim as 29-year-old Amar Shampersaud of Lot 42 Canal Number 2.
Kaieteur News understands that Shampersaud was on a picnic with several family members and friends when the mishap occurred.
According to reports, Shampersaud was riding on the Jet Ski when he made a sharp turn and fell into the water. After waiting some time and realizing that he was not resurfacing, his friends then went into the water and started to search for him. After almost two hours the man’s body was found..
When contacted, a relative of the victim stated that at the time of the incident, Shampersaud was not wearing a lifejacket, although he cannot swim.
After the body was fished out of the conservancy, police were summoned to the scene. An investigation has been launched into the matter.
Jan 22, 2020Resolute batting from Seon Venture and Kamal Khan led Sans Souci to a 136-run victory over Zeelandia, while Maria’s Pleasure defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club by six wickets when the Wakenaam...
Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
The two electoral systems of Proportional Representation (PR) and First Past the Post (FPTP) or constituency representation,... more
The politicians will tell you that the country’s oil belongs to all Guyanese. But the scenes inside and outside of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of Barbados newspapers were exposed recently to the views of John Beale, one of the country’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]