Man, 72, beaten by son’s boss dies

By Shikema Dey

It started out as an investigation into malicious damage to property and the attempted murder of a 72-year-old Strathspey, East Coast Demerara pensioner. But murder will now likely be the charge heard after the elderly man, Ramsahoye Deochand, succumbed yesterday to the injuries he sustained after enduring a severe beating from his son’s employer, allegedly over stolen money and a gold chain.

Police have arrested four suspects who were fingered behind the brutal assault of the pensioner at his Lot 109 Pump Road, Strathspey, East Coast Demerara home on Sunday last.

The man’s grandson, Randy Deochand, had disclosed to Kaieteur News that the beating stemmed from allegations that one of the man’s sons had removed an undisclosed amount of cash and a gold chain from his employer.

At the time of the beating, Deochand was at home with his wife, two sons, his daughter-in-law and his grandchild. Police reported that at around 02:45hrs, his daughter-in-law Taijwattie Bhawanie awoke to the sound of a window being smashed.

Upon investigation, she saw four identifiable men hurling objects at the house. The suspects subsequently gained entry to the upper flat where the elderly Deochand and his family reside, and proceeded to ransack the home, forcing her and family to flee the residence. After the suspects left, she returned to her home and saw most of her valuables destroyed.

On proceeding to the upper flat of the home, she saw Ramsahoye Deochand covered in blood with lacerations and bruises to his face and about his body.

Kaieteur News was made to understand that the employer and others had previously thrashed one of Deochand’s sons after accusing him of stealing the items. This beating reportedly forced the young man into hiding and his employer commenced an intense search for him. They were said to have raided several of his relatives’ homes in Berbice, Linden and Mon Repos.

Not being satisfied however, the men made their way to his father’s home in an attempt to get him to reveal his son’s location. But this did not happen, so the men proceeded to thrash the pensioner and ransack his home.

From graphic images posted on social media, Deochand endured a cruel assault; his head was cut open, fingers bloodied and the elderly man sported bruises about his body. The injuries seen on the head were caused by being beaten with an amplifier and equalizer.

The pensioner had suffered a stroke, leaving his entire right side paralyzed.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted soon, as investigations continue.