Man, 54, accused of raping girl, 6, while watching porn

A curious neighbour, who heard the desperate cries of a six year old girl, reportedly caught her 54-year-old male relative raping her while watching pornographic material.

Kaieteur News was informed that the child and her brother were left in the care of the man and his wife after their father died some months ago.

It was said that on Wednesday last, the neighbour was in his yard when he heard the child cry out. Upon peeking into the man’s home after climbing on his roof, he reportedly saw the man raping the child while he watched porn.

The child’s mother who was at work at the time, was informed of the incident and when she questioned her daughter about what happened, she was reportedly told that the older relative had interfered with her about ten times before he was caught.

The woman immediately made a report to the station.

A medical examination was conducted and it confirmed that the little girl was sexually molested.

The police are now awaiting other details which include a report from the Child Care and Protection Agency, before the man is hauled before the court.

The child has since been removed from the home and is back in her mother’s care.

The woman is expecting the relative to be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

Police are investigating.