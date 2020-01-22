Latest update January 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man, 54, accused of raping girl, 6, while watching porn

Jan 22, 2020 News 0

A curious neighbour, who heard the desperate cries of a six year old girl, reportedly caught her 54-year-old male relative raping her while watching pornographic material.
Kaieteur News was informed that the child and her brother were left in the care of the man and his wife after their father died some months ago.
It was said that on Wednesday last, the neighbour was in his yard when he heard the child cry out. Upon peeking into the man’s home after climbing on his roof, he reportedly saw the man raping the child while he watched porn.
The child’s mother who was at work at the time, was informed of the incident and when she questioned her daughter about what happened, she was reportedly told that the older relative had interfered with her about ten times before he was caught.
The woman immediately made a report to the station.
A medical examination was conducted and it confirmed that the little girl was sexually molested.
The police are now awaiting other details which include a report from the Child Care and Protection Agency, before the man is hauled before the court.
The child has since been removed from the home and is back in her mother’s care.
The woman is expecting the relative to be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.
Police are investigating.

More in this category

Sports

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to huge win; Maria’s Pleasure overcome NSC

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to huge win; Maria’s Pleasure...

Jan 22, 2020

Resolute batting from Seon Venture and Kamal Khan led Sans Souci to a 136-run victory over Zeelandia, while Maria’s Pleasure defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club by six wickets when the Wakenaam...
Read More
Rafeek leads Park Rangers to three-wicket win; Savage Legends beat Savage Youths

Rafeek leads Park Rangers to three-wicket win;...

Jan 22, 2020

Johnson says first innings batting let down Jaguars against B’dos

Johnson says first innings batting let down...

Jan 22, 2020

Neville Ramotar memorial T/20 final

Neville Ramotar memorial T/20 final

Jan 22, 2020

2020 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship

2020 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship

Jan 22, 2020

Sixth KARES Caribbean Fitness Challenge Event #1 revealed as registration closes

Sixth KARES Caribbean Fitness Challenge Event #1...

Jan 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019