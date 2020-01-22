Housing staffer fired for allegedly forging documents, cheques

Latest update January 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

A staff member of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has been sacked and is currently in police custody assisting with investigations into a number of allegations of fraud.
Kaieteur News was made to understand that the staffer was accused of allegedly forging the signatures of top officials at the Housing and Planning Authority on documents and cheques.
The CHPA in a statement yesterday reported that they were made aware of some discrepancies which were tied to the said former staff member.
It was said that immediate steps were taken to have the staffer relieved of duties with immediate effect, to facilitate the investigation.
“At this juncture, the agency will not be providing any further information on the matter, to not prejudice the investigation,” the statement said.
“In the interim, the agency will be making all necessary information needed, by the Guyana Police Force, available to ensure that justice is served.”
The Central Housing and Planning Authority further reiterated their zero-tolerance policy on any form of corruption and misuse of public funds.

