Cuba’s ex-president Raul Castro hosts Granger

President David Granger, on Monday afternoon, met Army General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and former

From right: Cuban Foreign Minister, Mr. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; General Castro’s Interpreter; Army General Raul Castro, President David Granger; First Lady, Ms. Sandra Granger and Mr. Halim Majeed, Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba.

President Granger is greeted by Army General Raul Castro Ruz.

President of the Republic of Cuba, at the Palacio de las Convenciones in Havana, Cuba.
Army General Raul Castro was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.
“The two leaders reminisced on a number of personal and political matters with Army General Castro mentioning that the next Cuba-CARICOM Summit will be held in Havana, at the end of this year.”
President Granger was accompanied by First Lady, Ms. Sandra Granger and Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Mr. Halim Majeed.

 

