Body of chopped, bound teen found in Craig trench

By Trishan Craig

Relatives were yesterday left in shock as the motionless body of their 18-year-old family member was discovered partially covered in a trench at Sideline dam Craig, East Bank Demerara.

The remains of Wayne Anthony George of 711 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, were found around 07:40hrs. The body of the teen, who was unemployed prior to his death, was found lying on the southern side of the trench.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene around 08:30hrs, a number of persons including toddlers and school children, were on the street looking down at the body in the trench.

Police ranks arrived shortly and moved onlookers back as much as they could until the crime scene investigators arrived and the undertakers later came to remove the body.

As the crime scene markings were put up and the body was being removed, family members started a loud wailing while still trying to console each other.

The body was shirtless and clad in a brown camouflage pants. A senior official of the police force

indicated that the body bore marks of violence.

Blood was also seen oozing from the lips and the back of the head. A bicycle and cutlass were removed along with the body.

When the body was taken out and placed on a stretcher, one crime scene investigator then cut an item which was keeping the victim’s hands bound. After completing their procedures the body was placed in a hearse and taken away.

According to one of the relatives, “There is a video that everybody has with some boys beating he [George]. They tie he up and was beating he and all of them [onlookers] just videoing, nobody ain’t try to stand up and help he. He didn’t deserve that… look how they tie he up, beat he and plus just throw he in ‘deh’.”

The family member indicated that she is unsure as to what caused the altercation, however, the senior police official has indicated that the mother of the deceased told investigators that she last saw her son around 23:30hrs on Monday.

The mother stated that her son returned home saying he had an altercation with some boys. He then left with the bicycle and cutlass which were recovered at the crime scene.

The official also highlighted that up to press time no arrest was made but they were working on some leads. Investigations are continuing.