Wellman Masters take GSCL Inc T20 title

Wellman Masters defeated Regal Masters by nine runs to win the final of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc four-team T20 tournament which was contested on Sunday last at Everest Cricket Club.

Batting first, Wellman Masters suffered an early setback when opener Greg De Franca (00) was bowled by Tyrone Sanasie; however Suresh Ramdeen and Troy Lewis added 35 for the second wicket before Lewis departed for 12. Ramdeen struck three fours and one six in scoring 31, while Rawl Reid top scored with 34, including one four and three sixes and Lloyd Ruplall contributed 13; Wellman Masters managed 120-6. Roy Persaud captured 3-23 from four overs.

Regal Masters were put on course with a 41-run opening stand between Unnis Yusuf and Mahase Chunilall.

Yusuf struck two fours in scoring 20, while Chunilall made 26 with three fours. Following their separation, David Harper kept Regal Masters above the asking rate, but when he fell for 22 with two fours, only Mahendra Hardyal of the

remaining batsmen reached double figures with 12 as Regal Masters were bowled out for 111 in 19.2 overs. De Franca claimed 3-26; Wayne Jones had 2-15 and man-of-the-match Reid 2-21.

Earlier, Wellman Masters beat Ariel Masters by five wickets. Ariel Masters took first strike and scored 86 all out in 19.2 overs. Ron Ramnauth made 34 as Nandram Samlall and De Franca picked up three wickets each while Reid had two.

Wellman Masters responded with 88-5 in 10 overs. Reid made 24.

Regal Masters overcame Fisherman Masters by four wickets. Fisherman Masters took first turn in the middle and were bowled out for 105 in 19.4 overs. Stanley Mohabir struck 41, Robert Mohan made 21 and Dennis Mangru 18; Mahendra Hardyal snared 3-32, Tyrone Sanasie 2-6 and Laurie Singh 2-42.

Regal Masters replied with 106-6 in 18.4 overs. David Harper scored 28 while Rudolph Baker made an unbeaten 25 and Hardyal 10 not out. Mohabir took 2-15. (Zaheer Mohamed)