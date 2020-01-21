Latest update January 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Teachers don black and white to protest assault by parents

Jan 21, 2020

Shikema Dey

“Parents! Stop the violence against teachers!” was the caption that followed several pictures posted on social media of educators all across Guyana, standing in solidarity of their colleague who was assaulted on school grounds by two parents, just days ago.

Queen’s College

New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary

J.C Chandisingh Secondary School

The teachers responded to the call made by the President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Mark Lyte, who encouraged them to ban together in protest of the assault meted out to them and weak security systems in place at the institutions.
Lyte, on the GTU’s official Facebook pages ,called on “all teachers regardless of status, race, political views and economic position are asked to dress in black and white for work. This is to indicate to our employers that we are dissatisfied with security arrangements put in place for teachers.”
And the teachers did exactly that. By noon, social media was abuzz with pictures of teachers decked out in their black and white attire.
Joining them was the Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, along with the Minister of Social Protection’s School Welfare Department and Director of the Child Care and Protect Agency, Ann Greene.
Some of the schools include the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary, Queen’s College, J.C Chandisingh Secondary School, Brickdam Secondary School, New Market Primary School, All Saints Primary School, Berbice High School and Cummings Lodge Secondary School among others.

 

 

 

