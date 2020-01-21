St Agnes School fight… Parents, teacher released on bail

Teachers yesterday flooded the compound of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts in support of their colleague who was involved in a fight with two parents and an aunt, six days ago at the St. Agnes Primary School, Church and Thomas Streets, Georgetown.

The teacher, Tiffani Hinds, the parents Sherwin Dalrymple and Soyini Gardener, along with their family member Kendace Peters were all charged and arraigned before the Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

All the charges were dated January 15, 2020 and the defendants all denied the charges made out against them.

It was alleged that Hinds assaulted Gardener and provoked her with the intent to insult or annoy her.

Dalrymple is also facing two charges. In his case, it was alleged that he assaulted the teacher and provoked her with the intent to insult or annoy her. His partner, Gardener, was accused of assaulting Hinds so as to cause her actual bodily harm and maliciously damaging a property of the said victim.

Peters, who is the sister-in-law of Gardener, was also charged for assaulting the teacher and unlawfully and maliciously damaging her dress.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris made objections to bail citing that a strong message should be sent especially to parents who may want to do the same and the environment in which the act was carried out.

This was met with rebuttal from attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat who also made a strong application for bail for the parents and the relative.

The magistrate however, upheld the submission of the lawyer and granted bail to all parties. Gardener was released on bail in the sum of $50,000 while the others were sent on $20,000 bail each. The matter comes up for hearing again on February 10, 2020.

Kaieteur News had reported that the incident took place in the head teacher’s office on Wednesday last. It was during a meeting with the teacher and the parents of two male students.

The meeting was called after an altercation between the two boys resulted in one being severely injured and the child was taken to the public hospital by the teacher to receive medical attention.

The child was reportedly taken back to a private medical facility later that evening for further treatment. The cost incurred from this visit was asked to be repaid by the parents of the other student.

The meeting later spiraled out of control after the parents of the boy who allegedly injured the other began attacking the teacher. The parents believed that it was the teacher who instigated the parents of the injured child to take him to a private medical facility and instruct them to pay.