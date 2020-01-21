Selectors name 16-man West Indies Over-50 squad for Over-50 World Cup

Latest update January 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
West Indies Over-50s selectors have named a squad of 16 players for the 2020 Over-50 World Cup which will be played in Cape Town, South Africa during March 11th-25th 2020.
The selectors have named former Guyana youth player, Zamin Amin as captain with Ishwar Maraj as his deputy. There are four standby players that narrowly missed out on selection following the trial matches that were held in Trinidad and Tobago from January 13 to 16 last.
West Indies Over-50 Squad;
Zamin Amin (captain)
Ishwar Maraj (vice-captain)
Imtiaz Rick Ali
Mark Audain
Narine Bidhesi
Julian Charles
Sudesh Dhaniram
Kenny Girdharry
Krishna Harricharan
Fareed Hosein
Howard Jodhan
Allison Johnson
Hafiz Mohamed
Azad Mohammed
Rajendra Sadeo
Balwant Roy Singh
Reserve players
Virgil Gossai
Curtis Richards
Lawrence Pooran
Ganesh Ragunath.
Manager – Raj Singh
Assistant-Manager – Dave Narine
Media Officer- John Ramsingh
PRO- Jaggernauth Seenauth.
