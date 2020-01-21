Selectors name 16-man West Indies Over-50 squad for Over-50 World Cup

West Indies Over-50s selectors have named a squad of 16 players for the 2020 Over-50 World Cup which will be played in Cape Town, South Africa during March 11th-25th 2020.

The selectors have named former Guyana youth player, Zamin Amin as captain with Ishwar Maraj as his deputy. There are four standby players that narrowly missed out on selection following the trial matches that were held in Trinidad and Tobago from January 13 to 16 last.

West Indies Over-50 Squad;

Zamin Amin (captain)

Ishwar Maraj (vice-captain)

Imtiaz Rick Ali

Mark Audain

Narine Bidhesi

Julian Charles

Sudesh Dhaniram

Kenny Girdharry

Krishna Harricharan

Fareed Hosein

Howard Jodhan

Allison Johnson

Hafiz Mohamed

Azad Mohammed

Rajendra Sadeo

Balwant Roy Singh

Reserve players

Virgil Gossai

Curtis Richards

Lawrence Pooran

Ganesh Ragunath.

Manager – Raj Singh

Assistant-Manager – Dave Narine

Media Officer- John Ramsingh

PRO- Jaggernauth Seenauth.