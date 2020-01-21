RDC officer charged for assaulting Cop

Latest update January 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
A Regional Democratic Council (RDC) officer attached to the Timehri council was yesterday placed on bail for two offences in which he allegedly assaulted and resisted arrest from a Police Constable.
Abuna Welcome was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to have the charge read to him. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
It was alleged that on January 14, 2020 at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, he assaulted Police Constable Julius Caesar, a peace officer acting in the execution of his duties.
It was further alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he resisted arrest from Police Constable Julius Caesar.
The defendant who was not represented by an attorney told the court that he is 42-years-old and resides at 234 Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
With no objections to bail from the police prosecutor, Welcome was granted same in the sum of $10,000 for each charge. The matter was then transferred to a trial court for a date to commence the trial.
Meanwhile, a clerk was also granted bail based on an embezzlement charge. She appeared before the very magistrate and denied the allegation.
It was stated that on October 12, 2019 at BM Enterprise Inc. she being a clerk or servant of BM Enterprise, fraudulently embezzled $153,173 which she received from her employer.
The 26-year-old defendant was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 following no objections by police prosecutor Sanj Singh. Her case will come up for hearing again on February 21, 2020.
