Rape convict’s appeal against sentence for hearing this morning at CCJ

Latest update January 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
At 10:00hrs, this morning, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will commence hearing arguments in an appeal filed by rape convict Linton Pompey, who is currently serving a 37-year jail sentence.
The 53-year-old man who is said to be a father of 12, is arguing that the sentence is unduly harsh in all the circumstances of the case. In September 2015, Pompey was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and one count of sexual activity, all committed on a 13-year-old girl.
Pompey, was found guilty by a 12 member jury on two counts of rape of a child under 16, which occurred between June 1 and June 13, 2011 and January 10, 2012, respectively. He was also found guilty of sexual assault which occurred between May 1 and May 21, 2011.
The rape convict was sentenced to 37 years in prison by trial Judge Jo Ann Barlow. Through his lawyer, Nigel Hughes, he had challenged the conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal however dismissed the appeal.
Chief Justice Roxane George who was on the panel of judges that heard the case held that the convictions can be supported by the evidence of the prosecution.
In her ruling, the Chief Justice noted that the summation of evidence done by the trial judge did not, in any way, cause a miscarriage of justice as contended by Hughes. Based on information, Pompey inserted his penis into the girl’s vagina and also fondled with her breasts. Following the convictions, Pompey was sentenced to separate terms of imprisonment on each count, which accumulated to 37 years, since the trial judge ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
Jan 21, 2020West Indies Over-50s selectors have named a squad of 16 players for the 2020 Over-50 World Cup which will be played in Cape Town, South Africa during March 11th-25th 2020. The selectors have named...
Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020
This country has one of the smallest populations in the world but per capita, it has the largest numbers of psychologically... more
There is an ongoing debate about the fairness of the elections coverage of the fully state-owned National Communications... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of Barbados newspapers were exposed recently to the views of John Beale, one of the country’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]