Rape convict’s appeal against sentence for hearing this morning at CCJ

At 10:00hrs, this morning, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will commence hearing arguments in an appeal filed by rape convict Linton Pompey, who is currently serving a 37-year jail sentence.

The 53-year-old man who is said to be a father of 12, is arguing that the sentence is unduly harsh in all the circumstances of the case. In September 2015, Pompey was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and one count of sexual activity, all committed on a 13-year-old girl.

Pompey, was found guilty by a 12 member jury on two counts of rape of a child under 16, which occurred between June 1 and June 13, 2011 and January 10, 2012, respectively. He was also found guilty of sexual assault which occurred between May 1 and May 21, 2011.

The rape convict was sentenced to 37 years in prison by trial Judge Jo Ann Barlow. Through his lawyer, Nigel Hughes, he had challenged the conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal however dismissed the appeal.

Chief Justice Roxane George who was on the panel of judges that heard the case held that the convictions can be supported by the evidence of the prosecution.

In her ruling, the Chief Justice noted that the summation of evidence done by the trial judge did not, in any way, cause a miscarriage of justice as contended by Hughes. Based on information, Pompey inserted his penis into the girl’s vagina and also fondled with her breasts. Following the convictions, Pompey was sentenced to separate terms of imprisonment on each count, which accumulated to 37 years, since the trial judge ordered that the sentences run consecutively.