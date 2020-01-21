Policy Forum Guyana invites Int’l expert to counter “distracting” PR Campaign by oil companies

In an effort to counter the public relations campaign of oil companies which seeks to purport that oil is a “wonderful-for-everyone adventure,” Policy Forum Guyana (PFG) is inviting a representative from India’s Goa Foundation, Mr. Rahul Basu, for a special public lecture and extended engagement with the citizens from February 3 to February 10.

PFG, a network of civic organisations that came into existence in 2015, strongly believes that this exercise is necessary since the oil companies have successfully distracted Guyanese from addressing key issues such as equal rights of all citizens to share the benefits of the resources, the implications of inter-generational equity, and what these concepts mean for a Sovereign Wealth Fund and direct cash transfers.

Policy Forum Guyana said that Mr. Rahul Basu from the Goa Foundation will familiarise Guyanese with a principled approach to the extraction of natural resources and how they can benefit to the maximum extent.

Kaieteur News understands that the Goa Foundation is an environmental, non-profit body that advocates that minerals and natural resources be accounted for as a shared inheritance.

Rahul Basu, as Research Director, with a background in the world of finance, has spearheaded the campaign to modify the treatment of mining in the International Monetary Fund’s Government Finance Statistics Manual and the United Nation’s System of National Accounts.

Furthermore, the Goa Foundation advocates the intergenerational equity principle, which articulates a concept of fairness among generations in the use and conservation of the environment and its natural resources.

The Goa Foundation has been able to successfully influence the Government of India of the validity of this approach to the extent that the National Mineral Policy of India of 2019 states, “Natural resources, including minerals, are a shared inheritance where the state is the trustee on behalf of the people to ensure that future generations receive the benefit of inheritance.”