Policy Forum Guyana invites Int’l expert to counter “distracting” PR Campaign by oil companies

Latest update January 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
In an effort to counter the public relations campaign of oil companies which seeks to purport that oil is a “wonderful-for-everyone adventure,” Policy Forum Guyana (PFG) is inviting a representative from India’s Goa Foundation, Mr. Rahul Basu, for a special public lecture and extended engagement with the citizens from February 3 to February 10.
PFG, a network of civic organisations that came into existence in 2015, strongly believes that this exercise is necessary since the oil companies have successfully distracted Guyanese from addressing key issues such as equal rights of all citizens to share the benefits of the resources, the implications of inter-generational equity, and what these concepts mean for a Sovereign Wealth Fund and direct cash transfers.
Policy Forum Guyana said that Mr. Rahul Basu from the Goa Foundation will familiarise Guyanese with a principled approach to the extraction of natural resources and how they can benefit to the maximum extent.
Kaieteur News understands that the Goa Foundation is an environmental, non-profit body that advocates that minerals and natural resources be accounted for as a shared inheritance.
Rahul Basu, as Research Director, with a background in the world of finance, has spearheaded the campaign to modify the treatment of mining in the International Monetary Fund’s Government Finance Statistics Manual and the United Nation’s System of National Accounts.
Furthermore, the Goa Foundation advocates the intergenerational equity principle, which articulates a concept of fairness among generations in the use and conservation of the environment and its natural resources.
The Goa Foundation has been able to successfully influence the Government of India of the validity of this approach to the extent that the National Mineral Policy of India of 2019 states, “Natural resources, including minerals, are a shared inheritance where the state is the trustee on behalf of the people to ensure that future generations receive the benefit of inheritance.”
Jan 21, 2020West Indies Over-50s selectors have named a squad of 16 players for the 2020 Over-50 World Cup which will be played in Cape Town, South Africa during March 11th-25th 2020. The selectors have named...
Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020
This country has one of the smallest populations in the world but per capita, it has the largest numbers of psychologically... more
There is an ongoing debate about the fairness of the elections coverage of the fully state-owned National Communications... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of Barbados newspapers were exposed recently to the views of John Beale, one of the country’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]