Man, 72, hospitalised after beating by son’s employer

Ramsahoye Deochan was on Sunday morning brutally beaten by his son’s employer over stolen money and a gold chain. The 72-year-old man is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The incident took place at his Strathspey, East Coast Demerara, home. The police say that four suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation.

According to his grandson, Randy Deochan, two of the beaten man’s sons are employed by two businesses in Strathspey, ECD, each owned by the same family. One of them was accused by the business owner of stealing an undisclosed sum of money and a gold chain.

The Guyana Police Force has since begun investigating what it says is alleged attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

It described Ramsahoye Deochand as a pensioner of lot 109 Pump Road, Strathspey, East Coast Demerara.

The police said that the man resides with his wife Farida, and son Rajwant, 32, called “Sweet Eye”. Also sharing the abode are Taijwattie Bhawanie called “Devika”, 40, a housewife and her husband Rovin, 27. This couple has one child.

The police in a press release said that about 02:45 hrs, Sunday, Taijwattie Bhawanie. was awakened by the breaking of windows.

She investigated the cause and she saw four identifiable men hurling objects at the house. She later told the police that she later heard that Rajwant allegedly stole a gold chain belonging to one of the suspects.

The suspects subsequently gained entry to the upper flat where the elderly Deochand and his family resides and proceeded to ransack the home, forcing her and family to flee the residence. After the suspects escaped, she returned to her home and saw most of her valuables destroyed.

She told the police that she then proceeded to the upper flat where she saw further destruction and Deochand covered in blood with lacerations to his face and about his body.

A nephew, who worked with one of the business enterprises, reported that his uncle was severely beaten by his boss and others.

He said, “Andrew (business owner) accused Rovin (employee) of stealing cash and a gold chain. He then put a trashing on Rovin. During that ordeal, Rovin managed to escape and went into hiding.

“Andrew then went on a witch-hunt. They tumble one house of a family member in Mon Repos. They then went to Linden and also to two relatives in Berbice and raid one of the houses.”

Deochand also told this publication that Sunday, he received a telephone call that someone had broken into his grandfather’s house, and was destroying everything.

He added that at the time he was out with friends, so it took him a while to get home. Upon reaching the scene he was informed that it was the business owner, his son and three other men who came in search of his uncle.

“I was told by the wife, my step grandmother that Andrew and his cousin remained downstairs breaking all lights that were on and destroying everything else in their path too while Sankar and the youngest son proceeded to destroy everything upstairs.

“They broke almost everything in the old wooden house, shattering every single louvre, wares, the altar, buckets, basin, everything basic you could think of in a small home…They soak the beds with water and destroyed all the groceries. They soaked the groceries and upstairs with kerosene that was in the kitchen,” he added.

“Not being satisfied, they began to beat the old man so as to get him to tell them the location of Rovin. The injuries seen on the head were caused by being beaten with a house music amplifier and equalizer.

“The injury on the face is from the stomping on his face while he lay on the floor…The black and blue lines seen on the man’s belly and leg are from a mop stick,” the young man related.

The elderly man had suffered a stroke, which has left the right side paralysed.

Deochand went on to say that his other uncle “who lives in the lower flat of the home with his pregnant wife and a toddler flee for their life because Andrew kept threatening that he’s going to shoot and kill the son that is downstairs.”

The family expressed great disappointment at the fact that they made several reports to the police but their complaints were ignored.

“About the police at Vigilance Station, they were called but they refused to show up and disconnected the phone when they heard it was a complaint against Andrew…

“Let’s say the problem started at 2 and the licks was around 2:30… I showed up till around five to take my grandfather to the hospital. He was home bleeding all the time and no police showed up.

“I collected him, and then drove to Vigilance to wake up the ranks to get a medical form. I collected a form and begged one of them to at least come and see the condition of the man in car,” Deochan explained.