Magistrate to rule on whether to continue by way of paper committal or PI

Marcus Bisram case…

After several hours of delay due to the late arrival of murder accused Marcus Brian Bisram and an hour long in-camera briefing by the defence team and Prosecution before Magistrate Renita Singh, the case got underway at 13:15 hrs. yesterday.

Bisram who is accused of ordering the attack on Faiyaz Narinedatt which led to his brutal death, made his appearance at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

The Prosecution led by Stacy Goodings was the first to be present at court yesterday while the defence team, which included Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin, Glen Hanoman and Dexter Todd arrived shortly after.

The matter which was scheduled to commence yesterday morning had to be delayed until after noon to facilitate Bisram’s arrival.

However, before the proceedings got underway, reporters and members of the public were asked to exit the courtroom since the State had said that there were some preliminary issues to be sorted out.

An hour later, court was declared open to the public and the case commenced. There were arguments between defence Attorney Datadin and Prosecutor Goodings over the direction the case should take (either by paper committal or Preliminary Inquiry).

While the State continued to push for a Preliminary Inquiry, the defence leaned toward a Paper Committal. The defence said that the previous ruling by the now recused Magistrate Alex Moore to proceed by way of a paper committal “still stands” since there was no move by the state to have the decision overturned at the High Court.

Meanwhile, towards the conclusion of the day’s proceedings Datadin presented arguments to support their preference for the paper committal. Goodings argued to the contrary. The defense indicated that their only interest would be to cross-examine at least two witnesses while the State said they are expected to call 18 witnesses.

Before the conclusion of the proceedings yesterday, Magistrate Singh instructed the police who escorted Bisram to court to have him brought to Berbice for 9:00 am court on the next date which was set for January 27.

Just a week ago, Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus had reassigned the case back to Berbice for its continuation. The last calling in Berbice was at the Springlands Magistrate Court before Magistrate Alex Moore who on that date recused himself from the matter.

The case was then called at the Georgetown Magistrate Court on January 13, but after concerns were raised by the defense, the matter was adjourned to yesterday.

Bisram was extradited to Guyana and was charged on local shores with counselling, procuring and commanding Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016.