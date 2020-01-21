Labour Dept. probes hiring of foreign nationals at Regent Street businesses

Following the influx of foreign nationals into Guyana, the Ministry of Social Protection’s Labour Department is currently conducting a survey in regards to the hiring of foreign nationals at businesses along Regent Street, Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, indicated that in an effort to ascertain the “changing pace of Guyana”, Labour Officers within the Ministry are currently engaging business owners as it relates to the employment of foreign nationals, particularly Venezuelans.

The survey, which commenced two weeks ago, is expected to record information on wages, working conditions and discrimination among other matters.

According to the Minster, the information collected will be analysed and based on the findings; the Department will address any arising issues.

In an effort to cater to the increased number of foreign nationals that enter into the country to shop as well as the removal of the language barrier, businesses have been hiring a large number of immigrants, particularly Venezuelans, who have been crossing the borders to flee hardships in their homeland.

However, the payment of low wages has been a rising issue with many complaints that a number of businesses have been in the habit of underpaying immigrants.

According to figures provided in 2019, there are over 900 foreign nationals granted citizenship in the last four and a half years.