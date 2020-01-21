Herstelling man killed attempting to cross East Bank public road

Just a mere 24 hours after a Land of Canaan resident was struck dead while on the East Bank Demerara Public Road; 27-year-old Ryan Hiram became the country’s latest road fatality in the wee hours of Monday after he was struck by a motorcar while attempting to cross the East Bank Demerara Public road.

The accident reportedly occurred sometime around 01:00hr.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Hiram was on the Eccles Public Road, E.B.D and was attempting to cross the roadway.

It was said that motorcar PYY 3475 was proceeding north reportedly at a fast pace so the driver could not stop in time to avoid hitting Hiram.

Reports stated that Hiram’s body allegedly came into contact with the left side of the car causing him to fall on to the road and sustain injuries about his body.

The injured man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the car was given a breathalyzer test and was found to be above the legal alcohol consumption limit at the time.

The driver was taken into police custody and charges are expected to be laid soon as police investigations continue.