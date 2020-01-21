Guyana tells Suriname: Don’t blame us for Canawaima Ferry being down

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) is urging the Suriname authorities to take responsibility by putting the Canawaima ferry in docks for repairs and to have it back in service.

The sharp retort was made by the Ministry after a Suriname news report blamed Guyana for the ferry being down.

The matter has been simmering since last year after the ferry had to be taken out of service because of severe technical issues.

MoPI said it has taken note of an article published in the Times of Suriname on January 9, 2020 under the headline, “Canawaima mid-January operational again”.

“This article has been brought to our attention by the Embassy of Guyana in Suriname.

The Guyana Management for the Canawaima Management Company J.V. and by extension the MoPI were alarmed by the statements emanating from the article, especially the pronouncements that Guyana has not kept its side of the agreement.”

In fact, the article falsely insinuated that, “the boat never underwent a thorough renovation since its twenty years of service…This was long overdue, because the Canawaima is a joint-venture of two countries and Guyana was unresponsive in contributing to maintenance expense as is stipulated in the agreement”.

Drawing from this, the MoPI said it is compelled to explain responsibilities assigned to the Management of Guyana Canawaima Ferry Service.

It was stressed that from 2004 to 2019, Guyana has been funding the expenses for fuel, lubricant and batteries supplied to M.V Canawaima/M. B Sandaka and salaries for Sandaka Crew.

According to the Transport and Harbours Department records, this amounted to $110,982,794.

“Furthermore, Guyana was not required to pay the cost for the docking of the vessel. Guyana has all of its documentation, receipts and files to prove our prepositions and accountability on the subject matter, so as to nullify the insinuation from the Surinamese representatives.

“With all that has been written, the Government of Guyana has been willing on every end to keep the Canawaima Ferry Service operational for the benefit of both Guyana and Suriname.”

The ministry said this is evident because on every occasion of the Canawaima vessel being inoperational, Guyana has in every situation provided a substitute vessel to continue the relations between the two counterparts as well as the full charter cost.

As a consequence of this, a decision was made between the parties that Suriname will undertake all docking cost associated with the vessel.

“In the good spirit of 2020, we wish that the Canawaima Ferry can go into dock and have the necessary repairs and maintenance executed so that the vessel can resume its operation in the shortest possible time.”

The cessation of the ferry service for several months last year had burdened traders who depended on it to bring goods.

The issue had seen the government of both countries meeting to find solutions.

The halting of the service had drastically reduced traffic between the two countries with an increase of business seen at the so-called Skeldon back-track area.

Guyana late last year resumed a limited service with the introduction of the MB Sandaka.

Thousands of Guyanese live in Suriname with a brisk trade existing between the two countries.