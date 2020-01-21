Champagne drinking and firecrackers watching

While our leaders were drinking champagne, eating crab cakes, and expensive shrimp with the foreign oil investors at the Guyana Marriott last week, the Guyanese people were left to watch a set of firecrackers going up in the air at the Seawalls.

Guyana’s dreams will explode, just like those firecrackers if the oil contract is not renegotiated, and the sector is not well managed.

And right now, we are totally unprepared for oil.

