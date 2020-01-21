Body of fisherman found on public road

Latest update January 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
The body of a 23-year-old fisherman was found lying along the Coldingen, East Coast Public road on Saturday with several suspected stab wounds.
The dead man was identified as Mukesh Mangra, also known as “Paul”, a resident from Coldingen Village.
According to information reaching this publication, Mangra’s lifeless body was discovered by another resident who was making his way home at the time.
It was said that the fisherman’s body was discovered on the roadway in a pool of blood, lying on the western side with two stab wounds to his abdomen; one to his left side and the other to his right.
Immediately, the police were contacted and after an investigation of the area, a blue-handled knife was found approximately 50 feet away from the body.
The body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour to await an autopsy.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Royston Andries-Junor, disclosed to Kaieteur News that they arrested one person yesterday who is currently assisting with investigations.
