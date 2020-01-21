Apology to Child Protection Director

Latest update January 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
According an article titled, ‘Child Protection Director presented with Human Rights Award’, and published yesterday, it was stated that Director of the Child Protection Agency Ann Greene had been the Director of the CPA since 2015.
However, it was found that this information was inaccurate. Rather, she has been at the helm of that agency since 2006.
We wish to apologise to Director Greene.
