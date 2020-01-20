When will our leaders put Guyanese first?

DEAR EDITOR,The focus of our country’s leaders is on Oil. Oil and what it can do for this country. We no longer hear of Bauxite or Gold, Sugar and Rice. We keep exporting these raw products and import valued added products that were made using the same items we exported. For example, we exported sugar and imported chocolate bars made out of the sugar. And yet again, we are exporting Crude Oil and importing Gasoline, Diesel, kerosene, etc. When are we going to Wake up? When will our leaders put Guyana first?

We hear of Telecommunications Liberalization and yet no positive result. A large number of Guyanese are without Landline and Internet Services from gtt. Without no other Alternative, Some resort paying for an internet service from a private company that gives 512 kbps during off peak hours and in most cases, no connection during peak hours. Its frustrating to know that the company (GTT) that was given the monopoly to provide these services cannot do so and yet our leaders not doing anything about it. In one case, the Cable providing these services passes through the Village to give services to the other nearby villages. What can you consider that to be?

Teachers are still using the chalk and talk method in school and we are living in a society that rely on ICT. Curriculum guides are outdated. Teachers teaching students what’s a floppy disk when we are using flash drives and cloud storage. Government subvention provides 10 card boards, a few markers and a ream of typing sheet for a school population of 600+. Teachers are getting assaulted in school and still most schools are without proper security. When will we learn to Foster our future?

Recently, a foreign bank operating in Guyana created distress among Public Servants with regards to their salary. Three months on and still the Government or the Regulatory Agency hasn’t taken any action against the bank. Public Servants were to received their January Salary on Wednesday 15th only to find no Salary in their Republic Bank account as of Saturday 18th. No word from the bank or from the Government. When will we put a stop to these companies’ shenanigans?

When will our leaders put Guyanese first? In most cases, we waited for something to happen before taking actions. Someone has to be martyred for our leaders to wake up . Why?

Without Visionary Leaders, the People Perish.

Frustrated Young Guyanese