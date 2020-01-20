Surujpaul returns unopposed as WCC Chairman

Khemraj Surujpaul was re-elected unopposed as Chairman of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC), when the body held its Annual General Meeting and election on Thursday last, at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Oyono Sampson returned as the Vice President, Nazeer Mohamed was re-elected as the Secretary, while Afridi Mohamed will continue to serve as the Treasurer; they were all unopposed.

Devon Rambarran is the Assistant Secretary Treasurer and Vickram Ramnarine the Public Relations Officer. Surujpaul thanked the clubs for re-electing him and stated that he is committed to assist in the development of the game on the island. He said that the committee will be staging both junior and senior competitions throughout the year once weather permitted.

Surujpaul further called on the business community there to lend their support to the WCC so that more talent can be unearthed.