Latest update January 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pure Water systems for two Reg. 6 schools

Jan 20, 2020 News 0

– 2 others to be commissioned in 2 weeks

Two pure water treatment systems were commissioned at the McGowan Primary School at Liverpool Village and Manchester Secondary School in Region Six on Friday.
The projects costing $1.6Million were implemented by the Rotary Club of New Amsterdam in collaboration with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
President of the New Amsterdam Rotary, Nolan France, told DPI the projects are part of the Clubs public-school Clean Water initiative. which focuses on ensuring students have access to clean potable water.  France further disclosed that the projects were among those identified for 2019-2020 by the Club and within two weeks two other schools Rose Hall Estate Primary and Berbice Educational Institute will also benefit from similar projects.
“…from today onwards this and other schools can turn the tap and can have fresh, clean drinking water every day,” France remarked.
Educator and Deputy-Mayor of New Amsterdam as well as a member of the Rotary, Wainwright McIntosh, noted that through the collaborative effort numerous students will benefit.
The Rotarys Clean Water pilot project was first implemented in 2016 at the Canje Secondary School. Since then over ten schools within the region have benefitted from similar projects.
(A DPI feature)

More in this category

Sports

Global Spare Parts & Auto Sales Golf tourney… Prashad, Subhan and Mangra are Flight champions

Global Spare Parts & Auto Sales Golf tourney… Prashad,...

Jan 20, 2020

Former Club Captain, the veteran Patrick Prashad, pulled all the stops to edge out LGC President Aleem Hussain in their Championship (0-9) Flight, finishing tied in an exciting day of golf under fine...
Read More
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying…. Senior Golden Jaguars back on the training pitch ahead of crucial matches against Barbados

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying…. Senior...

Jan 20, 2020

GCAs NBS 2nd Division 40 overs cricket… Roberts, Benn power UG to 137-run win over 3rd Class

GCAs NBS 2nd Division 40 overs cricket…...

Jan 20, 2020

Surujpaul returns unopposed as WCC Chairman

Surujpaul returns unopposed as WCC Chairman

Jan 20, 2020

Balgobin siblings guide Windsor Forest B to victory

Balgobin siblings guide Windsor Forest B to...

Jan 20, 2020

Johnson retained as Chairman of East Bank Ebo CC

Johnson retained as Chairman of East Bank Ebo CC

Jan 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • NCN’s excuse is poppycock

    There is an ongoing debate about the fairness of the elections coverage of the fully state-owned National Communications... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019