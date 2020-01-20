Nine of 16 runaway teens return home

Between January 3, 2018 and December 24, 2019, 16 teenagers were reported missing.

Of the total number of missing teenagers, 13 were girls and three were boys.

Kaieteur News was able to contact nine of the families, who said that all of the teens had returned home.

Most of the children reportedly returned home in a weeks time or less.

However, despite being grateful for the safe return of the child, some relatives are now questioning the motive for the child running away in the first place.

The most recent case is of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Christmas Eve, last. When the family was contacted they said that the teen returned home some two days after she was reported missing.

“She returned home after two days and were glad she came back.” The mother of the teenager said.

In August 2019, there was a missing persons report for a 14-year-old girl.

However, the grandmother, who was the child s guardian for over 10 years, said that they located the teen shortly after.

“I cant remember exactly, but I believe it was like for about three weeks she was missing. She was somewhere in Linden. We eventually found exactly where she was and we brought her back home.”

But the grandmother said that a few days later, she ran away again, and went back to live with the same individual.

She is uncertain where her granddaughter is at present.

And a 16-year-old-girl who went missing after leaving for school, returned home a week later. She refused to tell her parents where she had stayed.

According to the aunt, the teen left for school using public transportation with a peer at 7:45am on May 17, 2019. The child never returned home that day and calls to her phone went unanswered. After 48hrs a missing person report was made at a police outpost.

“She contacted us on Facebook two or three days after she went missing and said, “Mommy Im safe dont worry about me.” Like a week later she returned home and refused to tell us where she went all the time. Even the friend that left with her the morning refused to disclose any information as to her whereabouts before and after she returned.”

In May 2018, the relatives of a 14-year-old girl was pleading for the teen to return home safely. The girl had asked permission from her grandmother to go uplift an item from a friend.

However, after hours passed and the teen did not return home, her father reported her missing.

Four days after, the teen returned.

Days before that incident happened another 14-year-old girl went missing. She also returned home four days later according to her relative.

On the other hand, things did not go so well for two of the families. On the afternoon of October 25, 2019 a curious boy found a decomposed body in a shallow grave in the foundation of a building, located in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

The victim was 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo.

The teen had been missing for ten days.

Police have since charged a 42-year-old rice famer for murder.

In the case of a 14-year-old girl who went missing in February, 2018, the child left for the bakery around 19:30hrs but never returned. Luckily she returned home to her family a week later. But the Police had arrested a woman and a Police Constable who was said to be involved in the teens disappearance.

According to reports the police were treating the case as an abduction and rape. Relatives however, had mentioned that the teen had cellular communication with the cop but never knew it was of serious nature.

The 14-year-old was questioned and received counseling, but never disclosed where she had stayed.