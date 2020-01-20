Latest update January 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Ministry of Public Infrastructure expends majority of $38.7B Budget

Jan 20, 2020

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has expended $34.1B, or 88 percent of its $38.7B 2019 Budget allocation.
This was related to media operatives at the Ministry’s annual Year-in-Review by subject Minister David Patterson.
He said that the Ministry was successfully able to complete a large number of projects, which resulted in 100% expenditure of their Current Budget Allocation and 84% of their Capital Budget Allocation.
Of the $4.6B which was unspent, monies were budgeted for several major projects which the Ministry was unable to undertake/complete in 2019.
These include the East Coast & East Bank Bypass for which $2.1B was Budgeted, Ocean Going Ferry at $200M, $600M for the Sheriff Mandela project, and $585M for a Matrix Study.
The Ministry’s Work Services Group received $29.8 B, of which$23.6 was expended. The remainder of the sum accounts for some of the projects which the Ministry was unable to undertake.
Several of the Ministry’s Subdivisions were able to expend 100% of their budgets, including include Sea Defence – $ 5.7B and Hinterland Projects $2.05, while most of the other Subdivisions expended the majority of their allocations.
Patterson concluded that this was a very good year for the Ministry and most, if not all of the subdivisions performed exceptionally well. He credited the Ministry’s staff for this achievement.

Global Spare Parts & Auto Sales Golf tourney… Prashad, Subhan and Mangra are Flight champions

Jan 20, 2020

Former Club Captain, the veteran Patrick Prashad, pulled all the stops to edge out LGC President Aleem Hussain in their Championship (0-9) Flight, finishing tied in an exciting day of golf under fine...
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying…. Senior Golden Jaguars back on the training pitch ahead of crucial matches against Barbados

Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020

GCAs NBS 2nd Division 40 overs cricket… Roberts, Benn power UG to 137-run win over 3rd Class

Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020

Surujpaul returns unopposed as WCC Chairman

Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020

Balgobin siblings guide Windsor Forest B to victory

Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020

Johnson retained as Chairman of East Bank Ebo CC

Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020

