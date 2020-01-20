Ministry of Public Infrastructure expends majority of $38.7B Budget

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has expended $34.1B, or 88 percent of its $38.7B 2019 Budget allocation.

This was related to media operatives at the Ministry’s annual Year-in-Review by subject Minister David Patterson.

He said that the Ministry was successfully able to complete a large number of projects, which resulted in 100% expenditure of their Current Budget Allocation and 84% of their Capital Budget Allocation.

Of the $4.6B which was unspent, monies were budgeted for several major projects which the Ministry was unable to undertake/complete in 2019.

These include the East Coast & East Bank Bypass for which $2.1B was Budgeted, Ocean Going Ferry at $200M, $600M for the Sheriff Mandela project, and $585M for a Matrix Study.

The Ministry’s Work Services Group received $29.8 B, of which$23.6 was expended. The remainder of the sum accounts for some of the projects which the Ministry was unable to undertake.

Several of the Ministry’s Subdivisions were able to expend 100% of their budgets, including include Sea Defence – $ 5.7B and Hinterland Projects $2.05, while most of the other Subdivisions expended the majority of their allocations.

Patterson concluded that this was a very good year for the Ministry and most, if not all of the subdivisions performed exceptionally well. He credited the Ministry’s staff for this achievement.