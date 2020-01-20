Man kills self after setting reputed wife on fire

A 43-year-old Wakenaam, Essequibo Island woman is now battling for her life after she was reportedly set on fire by her reputed husband on Saturday.

Sattie Harinarine of Friendship, Wakenaam Island, Region Three was doused with gasoline by her reputed husband, Rai Rabindranauth, who then hanged himself.

The woman sustained third degree burns to her face, back and stomach.

She has been admitted to the Burns Care Unit (BCU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to reports, the couple would usually engage in arguments which would at times escalate to fights.

Divisional Commander of Region Three Simon McBean, confirmed that the couple were indeed arguing on the day in question.

During the argument, the husband reportedly went downstairs and returned with a container of gasoline which he poured on his reputed wife before setting her alight.

Neighbours heard her screams and came to her assistance. She was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Harinarine’s body was later discovered by police ranks later the same day.