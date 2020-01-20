Johnson retained as Chairman of East Bank Ebo CC

The East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee held its Annual General Meeting and election of office bearers on Friday evening last at Big Yard Auto Sales in Tuschen. Alvin Johnson was retained as the Chairman of the committee, while Terry Newton will serve as the Vice Chairman.

Tamika Johnson was re-elected as the Secretary, Alim Khalil is the Treasurer, Joseph Rajkumar is the Assistant Secretary Treasurer and Tenika Johnson the Public Relations Officer.

Dwayne Stephens was elected as the Marketing Manager, while Vibert Johnson heads the Competitions Committee. The trustees are Ian Whyte and Francis Wright, while Patram Latchman is the Internal Auditor.

The Committee will open its season on January 26 with the Big Yard Auto sales 40 overs competition. The teams competing are Vergenoegen Sports Club, Southside Sports Club, Parika Salem Sports Club, Ruby Sports Club, Zeelugt Sports Club and Cold Fusion.

The opening fixtures read; Ruby vs Zeelugt at Zeelugt, Southside vs Parika Salem at Parika Salem, Vergenoegen vs Cold Fusion at Vergenoegen.