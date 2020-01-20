GMR&SC endurance championship… Team wreckers out to maintain dominance

The local motorsport season speeds off this Sunday when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) hosts the first round of the 2020 Endurance Championship at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, where defending champions, Team Wreckers, will be on show to defend their team title.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Annand Ramchand, who drives a Ramchand Wreckers sponsored Toyota Celica in the championship, noted that he is excited for the start of the season and he is very happy with how preparations with his machine are coming along.

The former Starlet Cup champion explained that although he expects tough competition from the rest of the guys who are gunning to make sure that Wreckers dont make it six consecutive team championships in a row, he expects it to be business as usual.

Ramchands teammate, Adrian Fernandes has been unstoppable for the past few years in his Gillette sponsored Toyota Levin, winning the 1600cc class and the overall championship multiple times.

During round one action last year, rain had threatened to wash out and the race and after five hours of precipitation, relentless sunshine dried the track and it was business as usual.

Fernandes tallied 78 laps to narrowly defeat Sean Bacchus who finished with 77 laps, both in 1600cc and overall brackets in the two-hour long drive.

The unlimited class was won by Romeo Singh (72 laps) but Motilall Deodass (59 laps) surprisingly finished second ahead of Shan Seejattan. Deodass Motor Trend sponsored Starlet encountered problems from the start of the race so he had to race at a decelerated pace throughout the event.

Mohamed Ali (33 laps) was the best driver in the 2000cc class, while Roshan Ali (20 laps) finished second followed by Rafeek Khan in third with 19 laps.

In the 1500cc class, Narendra Mangar (73 laps) won followed by Richard Hamid (70) in second place and Mark Wong (69) in third.

Among the racers confirmed for this Sundays race are Dowalu Harper, Motilall Deodass, Rameez Mohamed, WR Reaz, Shan Seejattan and Sean Bacchus.

Following this January 26th meet, the tentative schedule has the National Race of Champions Circuit showing set for February 16th, while the drag championship boosts off on March 15.

Circuit racing returns in July on the 5th with August 16th being the highly anticipated international drag racing meet.

Round two of the Endurance Championship is set for September 13 with the last round of Drag racing is set for October 4th.

The highly anticipated International Circuit-racing event is set for November 8.